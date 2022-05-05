Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 269.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 21.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 409,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 72,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.57. 153,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,986. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.