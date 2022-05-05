Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 50 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tesla from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $960.41.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock traded down $70.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $882.24. 747,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,340,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.01 billion, a PE ratio of 120.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $946.28 and a 200-day moving average of $987.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.