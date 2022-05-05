TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCON. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.67.

NASDAQ TCON opened at $2.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $43.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.82.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,910,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,518,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 86,922 shares of company stock valued at $199,718. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

