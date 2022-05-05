Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives $14.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on COOK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Traeger alerts:

NYSE:COOK traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,166. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.62. Traeger has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Traeger had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. Traeger’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,188,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger (Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.