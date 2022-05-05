Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Lowered to $178.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TT. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.31.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $141.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.61. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $133.81 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,951,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,753,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

