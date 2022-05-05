TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Down to $22.00

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $21.28. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 996 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.64 million, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 146.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $112,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,176.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

