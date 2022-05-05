TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) to report $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. TransUnion reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on TRU. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

In other news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $520,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 8.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 138.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRU traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,657. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.47 and a one year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.92 and its 200-day moving average is $105.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.61%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

