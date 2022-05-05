Trex (NYSE:TREX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $55.55

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.55 and last traded at $55.57, with a volume of 52745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.18.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

