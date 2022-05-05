Truehand Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Truehand Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.8% of Truehand Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 24.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 284.3% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.83. 1,305,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,347,854. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $281.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $2,977,684.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $34,831,706. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.