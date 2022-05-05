Truehand Inc Sells 2,500 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Truehand Inc lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.93.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $48.10. 1,728,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,074,584. The firm has a market cap of $202.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

