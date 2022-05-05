TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-$4.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.575-$2.605 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.TTEC also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.81-$0.87 EPS.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $74.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $68.83 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. TTEC’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

TTEC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.67.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,834,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,708,000 after acquiring an additional 84,161 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 2,906.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,318,000 after acquiring an additional 430,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,974,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 40.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

