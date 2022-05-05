TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30 to $0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million to $620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.24 million.

TTMI stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,083. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.57. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.01%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTMI. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of TTM Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,638,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,912,000 after buying an additional 46,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,732,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,607,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,897,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,172,000 after purchasing an additional 147,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 289,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

