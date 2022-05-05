TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.52, but opened at $15.08. TTM Technologies shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 3,107 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.

TTM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

