Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.70

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.70 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 56.85 ($0.71). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 55.35 ($0.69), with a volume of 6,855,723 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.06) to GBX 87 ($1.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.87) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.84) to GBX 75 ($0.94) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.79) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.12) to GBX 80 ($1.00) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 72.11 ($0.90).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £825.44 million and a PE ratio of -12.17.

In other news, insider Martin F. Greenslade acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £31,200 ($38,975.64).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

