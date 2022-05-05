Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Trading 4% Higher

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $9.96. 6,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 207,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a market cap of $500.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.51). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $952.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Tutor Perini’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

