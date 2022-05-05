Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38.

Shares of NYSE TPC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.65. 566,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,227. The firm has a market cap of $493.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.51). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $952.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 943,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 23,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

