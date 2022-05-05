TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $88.68

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.68 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 86.82 ($1.08). TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 87.52 ($1.09), with a volume of 204,137 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 92.48.

Get TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

In other TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund news, insider Ashley Paxton bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £20,025 ($25,015.62).

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in Âless liquidÂ instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.