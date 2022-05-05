Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 111.05% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.22. 6,040,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690,695. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $8.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,013,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,884 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,782,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,542 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 654,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 396,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 569.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 338,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 287,766 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

