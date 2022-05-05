Tycoon (TYC) Price Tops $0.0232 on Exchanges

Tycoon (TYC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last seven days, Tycoon has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Tycoon has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $212,051.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tycoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00029648 BTC.

About Tycoon

Tycoon (CRYPTO:TYC) is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

