Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $521.42 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $521.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $393.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $368.72 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.70.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

