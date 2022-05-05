UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €52.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €52.00 ($54.74) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($102.11) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($65.26) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($80.00) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($71.05) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basf currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.13 ($74.88).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €49.05 ($51.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.95. Basf has a 1-year low of €47.23 ($49.72) and a 1-year high of €71.05 ($74.79).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

