UBS Group Increases BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target to €63.00

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from €60.00 ($63.16) to €63.00 ($66.32) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($71.58) to €71.00 ($74.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €70.00 ($73.68) to €72.00 ($75.79) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.30 ($65.58) to €64.30 ($67.68) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($65.26) to €61.00 ($64.21) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Shares of BNPQY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.71. 216,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,623. The company has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $38.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

