UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.70%.
Shares of UFPT stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.00. 35,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,368. The company has a market cap of $552.03 million, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.41. UFP Technologies has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Several analysts have commented on UFPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
UFP Technologies Company Profile
UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

