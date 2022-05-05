UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Shares of UFPT stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.00. 35,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,368. The company has a market cap of $552.03 million, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.41. UFP Technologies has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Several analysts have commented on UFPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

