UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1,463.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225,243 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 1.1% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $83,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Fastenal by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,999 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 21.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after buying an additional 832,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,194,000 after buying an additional 807,302 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6,912.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after buying an additional 578,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 285.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 780,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,257,000 after buying an additional 577,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAST. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,552,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,776. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

