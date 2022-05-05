UMB Bank N A MO Buys 132,444 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,444 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.8% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $62,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.47.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,750,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255,115. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.95 and its 200 day moving average is $154.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $131.94 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $377.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.