UMB Bank N A MO Buys 39,057 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 140.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,057 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

WM traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.87. 5,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.97 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.34.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

