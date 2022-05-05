UMB Bank N A MO Has $14.14 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $14,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.45.

Shares of EL stock traded down $13.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,923. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.49 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.