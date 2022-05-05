UMB Bank N A MO Has $23.52 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

HON traded up $8.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.85. 5,248,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,896. The company has a market cap of $141.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

