UMB Bank N A MO Has $8.97 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,904 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 270,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 20.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 37.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,044,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 281,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

TFC stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.48. The company had a trading volume of 102,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,896,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.97. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

