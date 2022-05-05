UMB Bank N A MO Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $243.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,848. The company has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.77.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

