UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 11,374 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,206 shares of company stock worth $1,446,480. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $6.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,780. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.22 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

