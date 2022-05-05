Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.4% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.25. 84,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,960. The company has a market capitalization of $145.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.79.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

