United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.77 Billion

Brokerages expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $10.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.73 billion and the highest is $11.66 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $5.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $41.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.69 billion to $43.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $48.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.08 billion to $51.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.50) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAL stock traded down $3.00 on Friday, hitting $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 15,517,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,847,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

United Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.