United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Increased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,020,000 after acquiring an additional 295,726 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,004,000 after acquiring an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,349,000 after acquiring an additional 207,310 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,827,000 after acquiring an additional 150,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.58 on Thursday, hitting $180.22. 11,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,736,251. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $175.22 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,883 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.