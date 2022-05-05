Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UTI. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.45.

Shares of UTI opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.35 million, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 27.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 4.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 31,276 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 49,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

