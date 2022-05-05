UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Hits $5.58

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and approximately $6.49 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for $5.58 or 0.00014570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.42 or 0.00264991 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002717 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

