Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Up 7.1%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.52. 205,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,576,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UEC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Uranium Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UEC. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

