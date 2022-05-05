USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Cowen

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered USA Truck from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Truck from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

USAK opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $172.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.89. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.72. USA Truck had a return on equity of 34.87% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that USA Truck will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 249,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 214,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 58,461 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 20,229 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 124,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 20,067 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Truck Company Profile (Get Rating)

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

