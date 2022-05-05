USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “USD Partners LP acquires, develops and operates energy-related rail terminals and other and complementary midstream infrastructure assets and businesses. Its assets consist primarily of an origination crude-by-rail terminal in Hardisty, Alberta, Canada and two destination unit train-capable ethanol rail terminals in San Antonio, Texas, and West Colton, California. The Company also provides railcar services. USD Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:USDP traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,866. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. USD Partners has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). USD Partners had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 133.13%. The business had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that USD Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in USD Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USD Partners during the third quarter worth about $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USD Partners during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in USD Partners by 58.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in USD Partners during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

