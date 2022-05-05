VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 24th

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of EGY opened at GBX 525 ($6.56) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £314.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 493.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 357.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 165 ($2.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 584.99 ($7.31).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on VAALCO Energy from GBX 405 ($5.06) to GBX 615 ($7.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

