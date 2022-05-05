Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Stock Price Up 4.8% Following Earnings Beat

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $54.70 and last traded at $54.38. 27,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 722,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.

The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.38. Valaris had a negative return on equity of 220.37% and a negative net margin of 365.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Valaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valaris stock. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in Valaris Limited ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,085,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,987 shares during the quarter. Valaris accounts for 7.1% of Exor Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Exor Capital LLP owned about 2.78% of Valaris worth $108,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

