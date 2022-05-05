Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.21.

NYSE VLO opened at $127.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.26. The firm has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

