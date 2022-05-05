Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.86

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.86 and last traded at $35.86, with a volume of 304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valhi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valhi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Valhi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Valhi by 1,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Valhi in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

