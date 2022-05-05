Validity (VAL) Market Cap Reaches $12.86 Million

Validity (VAL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Validity has a total market cap of $12.86 million and approximately $145,456.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can now be purchased for about $2.82 or 0.00007627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002661 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007651 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Validity

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,568,585 coins and its circulating supply is 4,566,392 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

