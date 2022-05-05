Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.12

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 12022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

