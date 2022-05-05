VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Stake Raised by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 587.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

VanEck Vietnam ETF stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

