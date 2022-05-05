Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8,006.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 474,836 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 739,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after acquiring an additional 356,777 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,880,000 after acquiring an additional 285,776 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,879,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after acquiring an additional 64,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.47. 5,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,465. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.83 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.04.

