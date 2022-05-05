Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $154.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.76 and a 200-day moving average of $172.03. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

