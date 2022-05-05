Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1,450.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,489 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $2.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,443. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.83 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.04.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.