Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,477 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.42. 973,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,585,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

